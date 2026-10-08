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Home / Delhi / BJP MP Kangana Ranaut moves Delhi HC seeking removal of certain AI generated, obscene content

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut moves Delhi HC seeking removal of certain AI generated, obscene content

Ranaut’s lawyer objects to the existence of sexual and pornographic graphic content, fake news as well as AI-generated content wrongly attributing statements to the BJP leader

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:41 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. File photo
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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking removal of certain AI generated and obscene content about her from online media.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued summons to the defendant parties on Ranaut’s lawsuit for protection of her personality rights and indicated that an interim order would be passed in the matter.

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The court also said it would pass an interim order on a separate personality rights lawsuit by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, as it issued summons on it.

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Deverakonda’s senior counsel alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation of the film star’s personality by third parties through various means, including sale of merchandise bearing attributes of his persona.

The senior counsel further said there were AI-generated social posts, instances of impersonation, false endorsement and use of foul language.

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Ranaut’s lawyer objected to the existence of sexual and pornographic graphic content, fake news as well as AI-generated content wrongly attributing statements to the BJP leader.

The lawyer said while there were also memes and other objectionable satirical content, he was not pressing for relief against them at the stage of interim relief.

Several public figures, like actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, podcaster Raj Shamani, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and cricketer Abhishek Sharma, have previously approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.

The high court had granted them interim relief.

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