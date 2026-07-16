BJP MP Manoj Tiwari labels Wangchuk, Jantar Mantar protesters ‘extension’ of AAP

BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday accused climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and Jantar Mantar protesters of acting as an “extension” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that they were trying to slow the country’s progress. Reacting to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s support for Wangchuk, Tiwari said, “Sonam Wangchuk and all others at the Jantar Mantar protest are an extension of the Aam Aadmi Party. After being defeated on all fronts, they are trying to slow down the country’s progress. The people of the country have recognised this and will give them a fitting reply.” The BJP MP also launched a sharp attack on Kejriwal, accusing him of being “opposed to Hinduism, Sanatan Dharma and deities”.

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Referring to the Delhi government’s decision during the AAP regime to provide an honorarium to imams, Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal had ignored Hindu priests.

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“He made a rule to give money to maulvis but not to pujaris,” Tiwari said.