BJP MP urges govt to standardise medical billing practices

BJP MP K Laxman on Thursday raised concerns over medical billing practices in private hospitals and urged the government to ensure transparent and standardised procedures.

While speaking at the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Laxman said that in the absence of clear norms, many families faced financial hardship due to medical bills.

“There is a rise in exploitative practices by certain private corporate hospitals. Reports from patients, civil society and consumer bodies point to a disturbing pattern of unnecessary diagnostic tests, unwanted prolonged hospital stays with no clinical justification, and opaque billing processes,” Laxman said.

The MP noted that some hospitals charged Rs 1,500 to 2,000 for outpatient department (OPD) services, which were not covered under government schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

He called on the government to introduce transparent billing, standardise medical protocols and strengthen the regulatory framework for private hospitals. “I urge the government to ensure transparent medical billing, standardisation of protocols and a stronger regulatory framework... A healthier workforce is necessary if you want to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.