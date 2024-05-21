BJP MPs wasted funds meant for Delhi: AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

Senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah today said all seven BJP MPs of Delhi did not spend more than 66 per cent of their MP fund in the last five years.

He said the MPs received Rs 124 crore and used only Rs 43 out of this amount. “With no work to show, the BJP is only misleading people by doing ‘Hindu-Muslim, mangalsutra’politics,” he said.

Shah said, “The unutilised funds of Rs 81 crore could have been used for the development of Delhi. That is why even after two months of the announcement of the elections, the BJP is not able to give account of the work done by its MPs.”

The national capital will go to the polls on May 25. AAP and the Congress, part of the INDIA bloc, have a 4:3 seat-sharing arrangement. The BJP hasn’t fielded any of its sitting MPs with the exception of Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi.

Shah said maintaining law and order was the biggest duty of the Central Government and Delhi Police towards the people of Delhi.

“But the crime rate is rapidly increasing in Delhi. Cases of robbery and murders are increasing day by day,” Shah told reporters.

Shah stated a total of Rs 124 crore was sanctioned to the seven MPs of the BJP under the MPLAD scheme (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) between 2019 and 2024.

“Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP’s MP from Chandni Chowk, had a budget of Rs 22 crore in the last five years… He spent only Rs 7.5 crore. Similarly, Gautam Gambhir, MP from East Delhi, had a budget of Rs 17 crore, spending Rs 7 crore. Manoj Tiwari, with Rs 17 crore, had spent only Rs 7 crore. Parvesh Sahib Singh, MP from West Delhi and Hans Raj Hans, MP from North West Delhi (SC), also spent merely Rs 5 crore each out of their budgets of Rs 17 crore each. Ramesh Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi, and Meenakshi Lekhi, MP from New Delhi and also a Union Minister, spent only Rs 7 crore each out of their allotted budgets of Rs 17 crore each,” he added.

