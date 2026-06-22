BJP president Nitin Nabin, Punjab governor meet at Halwara airport; will travel to Delhi together

BJP president Nitin Nabin met Punjab governor Ghulab Chand Kataria at Halwara airport in Ludhiana today and discussed the Punjab situation with the state heading for elections.

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Also present at the time of the meeting were Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and BJP MP in Rajya Sabha Vikramjit Sawhney.

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Nabin concluded his Punjab visit today cutting it short by some hours and is flying back to Delhi.

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Kataria is also arriving in Delhi today and is expected to go to his home state Rajasthan further.

Dhillon, Sahney and Chugh are also flying to Delhi with Nabin.