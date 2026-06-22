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Home / Delhi / BJP president Nitin Nabin, Punjab governor meet at Halwara airport; will travel to Delhi together

BJP president Nitin Nabin, Punjab governor meet at Halwara airport; will travel to Delhi together

Both discussed the Punjab situation with the state heading for elections

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:57 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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BJP chief Nitin Nabin meets Punjab governor Ghulab Chand Kataria at Halwara airport on Monday. Tribune photo
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BJP president Nitin Nabin met Punjab governor Ghulab Chand Kataria at Halwara airport in Ludhiana today and discussed the Punjab situation with the state heading for elections.

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Also present at the time of the meeting were Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and BJP MP in Rajya Sabha Vikramjit Sawhney.

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Nabin concluded his Punjab visit today cutting it short by some hours and is flying back to Delhi.

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Kataria is also arriving in Delhi today and is expected to go to his home state Rajasthan further.

Dhillon, Sahney and Chugh are also flying to Delhi with Nabin.

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