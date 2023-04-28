BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has upped the ante against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged Rs 45 crore expenditure on the renovation of the CM’s house during the Covid outbreak.

BJP workers today staged a massive demonstration near the residence of CM Kejriwal over charges of alleged embezzlement of government funds in the beautification of his palatial bungalow.

As soon as party workers broke the police cordon and forced their way towards the bungalow of the Chief Minister, the Delhi Police detained them. They were released after some time.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri alleged that ever since the Kejriwal government came to power, it had adopted every trick of corruption to amass money.

BJP MP Dr Harsh Vardhan alleged when the whole of Delhi was reeling under the fear of Covid, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not bother to oversee any hospital because he was busy getting his bungalow renovated.