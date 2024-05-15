BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The BJP has responded sharply to the statements made by AAP leader Sanjay Singh at a press conference here on Tuesday regarding the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said, “After 31 hours, Sanjay Singh has admited to the manhandling of MP Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar... the AAP should also answer questions about the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and even his staff at the CM’s residence.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva echoed these sentiments, questioning the AAP’s silence on the matter. “A woman is assaulted inside the Chief Minister’s residence in the presence of the Chief Minister... why didn’t you take immediate action? Why didn’t you inform the police? Why did you try to hide the crime?” Sachdeva questioned.

The BJP leader emphasised the need for swift action. He said, “Instead of contemplating after violence against a woman, arrests should have been made immediately.”

Regarding AAP’s claim that Arvind Kejriwal was not present during the incident, Sachdeva said, “The BJP came to know through sources that the incident occurred at the behest of and in front of Arvind Kejriwal.”

