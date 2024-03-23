BJP rakes up Congress’s old plaint against AAP govt’s excise policy

Tribune News Service

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ignited a political storm, particularly in light of the Congress’ apparent alignment with the AAP, both members of the INDIA alliance. BJP leader Amit Malviya has unveiled an official complaint letter filed by the Congress, underscoring the evolving stance of the party regarding Kejriwal’s alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam.

AAP leaders flouting laws: Sachdeva New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on the AAP on Friday, accusing its leaders of continuously flouting the Constitution and laws to mask their corruption. Highlighting the perceived collusion between political parties, Sachdeva said, “Two political parties have formed an alliance where one is accused and the other acts as its lawyer. Despite their efforts, no relief was granted by the court.” MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj echoed Sachdeva’s sentiments, denouncing what they described as the “dirty gimmicky politics” of AAP leaders. TNS

Kejriwal’s arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the liquor policy case. In response to the timing of the arrest, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President condemned what he perceived as a politically motivated move. He said, “Such misuse of agencies is shameful. We want to say this that by freezing Congress’ bank accounts or by arresting an elected CM, the Congress will not get scared. We will contest the elections more strongly. The AAP is our alliance partner and we stand with them.”

However, the Congress’ stance on the issue has not always been consistent. In 2022, then DPCC president Anil Kumar issued a complaint letter to the Commissioner of Delhi Police regarding the investigation into the multi-crore scam in the illegal distribution of liquor licences. Malviya brought this letter to light with a post on X, revealing previous concerns raised by Congress leaders about the alleged misconduct. In the letter, Kumar raised alarm about the emergence of monopolies and cartels in Delhi’s liquor distribution system, alleging collusion between high-level officials and ministers.

He accused Kejriwal and former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra of forming cartels and creating monopolies through illegal tendering processes. Congress leaders were vocal about the liquor case prior to the AAP and Congress joining forces in the INDIA bloc.

Delhi Congress leader Ragini Nayak questioned the need for CBI involvement, stating, “If your policy is right why are you afraid of CBI?”

