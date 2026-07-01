BJP rejects AAP’s Rs 650-crore scam charge, says CM ordered ACB probe

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegation of a Rs 650-crore scam, saying the opposition was trying to project a case of alleged corruption by officials as a political controversy to regain relevance.

Advertisement

Responding to the AAP’s charges, Malhotra said Delhi AAP convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj had failed to provide evidence to support the alleged scam amount when questioned.

Advertisement

“The truth behind what AAP leaders are calling a scam is that when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received information about corruption by officials in collusion with contractors, she herself ordered an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into the matter. Arrests are also being made,” Malhotra said.

Advertisement

He alleged that the opposition was attempting to give “the colour of a financial scam” to what was essentially a case involving corrupt officials and contractors.

Reiterating the BJP government’s stand on corruption, Malhotra said both the Centre and the Delhi government followed a policy of “zero tolerance” towards graft.

Advertisement

“Anyone found involved in corruption will have to face the law and will be sent to jail,” he said. The BJP’s response came after the AAP alleged a Rs 650-crore scam and targeted the Delhi government over the issue.