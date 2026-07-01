DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / BJP rejects AAP’s Rs 650-crore scam charge, says CM ordered ACB probe

BJP rejects AAP’s Rs 650-crore scam charge, says CM ordered ACB probe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra
Advertisement

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegation of a Rs 650-crore scam, saying the opposition was trying to project a case of alleged corruption by officials as a political controversy to regain relevance.

Advertisement

Responding to the AAP’s charges, Malhotra said Delhi AAP convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj had failed to provide evidence to support the alleged scam amount when questioned.

Advertisement

“The truth behind what AAP leaders are calling a scam is that when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received information about corruption by officials in collusion with contractors, she herself ordered an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into the matter. Arrests are also being made,” Malhotra said.

Advertisement

He alleged that the opposition was attempting to give “the colour of a financial scam” to what was essentially a case involving corrupt officials and contractors.

Reiterating the BJP government’s stand on corruption, Malhotra said both the Centre and the Delhi government followed a policy of “zero tolerance” towards graft.

Advertisement

“Anyone found involved in corruption will have to face the law and will be sent to jail,” he said. The BJP’s response came after the AAP alleged a Rs 650-crore scam and targeted the Delhi government over the issue.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts