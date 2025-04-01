BJP responsible for deteriorating power infra: Atishi

Amid growing complaints of power cuts across the city, the AAP has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of mismanagement and incompetence.

Atishi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, alleged that within a month of BJP taking charge, Delhi’s once-uninterrupted power supply system has collapsed, leading to prolonged outages in several areas.

Citing reports from the Delhi government’s State Load Dispatch Centre, Atishi pointed out that several areas had experienced prolonged outages, some lasting up to eight hours. She highlighted complaints from residents of Burari, Chhatarpur Extension and Jagatpur village where power cuts have stretched for four to eight hours at a time. Areas like Rohini Sector 22, Kirari and Rajpur Khurd have also reported blackouts lasting between three to seven hours. Other affected localities include Punjabi Bagh, Govindpuri, Tilak Nagar, Karawal Nagar and Uttam Nagar, with repeated outages of one to three hours.

Advertisement

Atishi blamed the BJP government for Delhi’s deteriorating electricity infrastructure, comparing the current situation to the pre-2014 era, when power cuts were common. She recalled how, before 2015, most households relied on inverters due to frequent outages.

“For 10 years, Delhi had 24-hour electricity, and even the BJP-led Central Government’s reports confirmed that Delhi had the best power supply in India. Within a month of the BJP taking charge, the system has collapsed,” she said.

Advertisement

She cited data from the Union Ministry of Power’s reports from 2022 to 2024, which ranked Delhi’s power distribution companies as the top three in India for reliability. According to her, even the BJP-led Central Government acknowledged that Delhi’s electricity supply was the most efficient in the country. She further alleged that the sudden return of power cuts proves that the BJP lacks both intention and capability to govern effectively.

Atishi also claimed that BJP’s focus on financial gains and contracts had led to administrative failures.

The ongoing power crisis has triggered widespread frustration among residents, who have taken to social media to voice their anger.