BJP sends defamation notice to Atishi over poaching claim

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 3

The Delhi BJP has issued a defamation notice to AAP leader and minister Atishi following her allegations of pressure to defect to the BJP. This move comes in response to Atishi’s claims of being approached through a close aide with offers to join the BJP or face arrest by the ED.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva asserted, “Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. The AAP’s baseless allegations stem from their frustration due to the crisis they are facing in Delhi, but we will not tolerate such accusations.”

Sachdeva stressed the importance of accountability, stating, “No concrete or accurate information was provided, and they have not disclosed who contacted her or when this alleged contact occurred. The AAP has a track record of fabricating stories about the arrests of its leaders whenever they are under pressure, without providing any evidence.”

Delhi BJP media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who issued the defamation notice on behalf of the party, highlighted the gravity of the situation. “We have sent a defamation notice to Atishi, demanding that she retract her accusations,” Kapoor stated, underlining the importance of accountability and transparency in political discourse.

