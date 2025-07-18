BJP shutting down Kejri’s schemes by levelling corruption charges: AAP

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led government in the Capital was continuously shutting down the beneficiary schemes launched by Arvind Kejriwal by levelling charges of corruption against them without producing concrete evidence to support their claim.

Answering a reporter’s question on pink tickets during a press conference, he said such tickets were issued by bus conductors. There was no possibility of scam in it as the money was not involved in purchasing the ticket.

“Now in the new scheme, there are talks of giving a lifetime pass, in which eligibility conditions are being added. Due to this, poor people of states like UP-Bihar who are living in Delhi may be deprived as many of them are not domicile of the city,” he claimed.

Demanding a probe in the scrap policy of 2023, he said, “Vehicles which were scrapped in 2023 are now being talked about being investigated, while at that time the Environment and Transport Ministry was headed by Kailash Gahlot, who has now joined the BJP. If the investigation is to be done then it should be done by everyone; we are also ready for it.” Bharadwaj also criticised the decision to close the Jai Bhim scheme for Dalit students. He says through this scheme, thousands of students were given financial help for coaching, which had now been stopped in the name of “corruption”. “The easiest way to close a scheme while being in the government is to accuse it of corruption. The Jai Bhim scheme was for Dalits and now they are being deprived of it,” he added.