BJP slams AAP amid speculation of ED raid on Kejriwal

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 4

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), following tweets from AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, hinting at a potential raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva rebuked Kejriwal and labelled his evasion of ED summons as a “shameful act”. He alleged that AAP leaders were resorting to victimhood as the spectre of Kejriwal’s arrest looms.

The BJP accused Kejriwal of orchestrating an increase in liquor contractors’ commissions and asserted that AAP leaders could not escape scrutiny.

Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP secretary, criticised Kejriwal for prioritising personal interests over legal obligations, referencing allegations from the Supreme Court regarding a money trail of Rs 350 crore.

Another Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj, accused Kejriwal of arrogance and running away from investigations. He stressed that ED raids were confidential and questioning how AAP leaders possessed information about a potential arrest. She said, “Kejriwal is engulfed in a VVIP syndrome and thinks that he is above the law.”

Predicting an end of Kejriwal’s alleged political drama, party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the Delhi CM’s corruption would eventually lead to punishment.

In response to the mounting accusations, Arvind Kejriwal held a digital press conference, declaring the ED summons as false and illegal. He framed the situation as a political conspiracy to impede his Lok Sabha campaign.

In a letter to the ED, Kejriwal challenged the legitimacy of the summons, demanding clarification on the questions that the ED seeks to address.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Kejriwal for his alleged excuses for avoiding summons, pointing out the timing of the events and accusing him of using various pretexts, including Vipassana meditation and elections, to escape legal obligations.

