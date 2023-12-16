BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva drew attention to the death of 203 homeless individuals on Delhi’s streets in the past month, attributing this tragic outcome to the alleged criminal negligence of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Sachdeva shared that 203 unclaimed deaths have been reported through Delhi Police, with 185 showing no signs of disease or injury, indicating cold-related fatalities. Despite court reprimands and media reports, Sachdeva lamented that the Delhi Government fails to allocate funds for night shelters’ food every year.

