BJP stresses reforms in NGDRS app

New Delhi, April 1
Accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of exacerbating corruption through technological means, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has launched a scathing critique of the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) app introduced for the registration of properties.
Kapoor’s assertion comes amidst widespread dissatisfaction with the NGDRS App, which was heralded as a solution to streamline property registration and eliminate bribery.
But Kapoor alleged that the app had only served to entangle individuals seeking property registration in a web of corruption.
Highlighting the flawed implementation of the NGDRS rules, Kapoor said that individuals faced delays of up to 30 to 40 days for registering properties, with brokers and registrar office personnel manipulating the system for personal gains.
He added that registrar office clerks colluded with brokers to secure expedited slots for hefty sums, further exacerbating the cost burden on individuals seeking prompt registration. Thus there is an urgent need to introduce reforms within the NGDRS app, he asserted.
He demanded the removal of the reverse provision in the app and advocated for the separation of registration timelines for individual wills and property registrations.
