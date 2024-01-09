 BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons : The Tribune India

Arvind Kejriwal. File photo



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 8

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took a dig at CM Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his political activities and absence from the ongoing liquor scam inquiry. The criticism comes in the wake of AAP’s “Main Bhi Kejriwal” campaign, which, according to Sachdeva, failed to garner the expected enthusiasm.

He said Kejriwal’s decision to embark on a Vipassana holiday and engage in what he termed “political tourism” raises suspicions of involvement in corruption. The BJP leader emphasised that instead of participating in political tours, Kejriwal should have presented himself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to address the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam.

Expressing skepticism over AAP’s claims of conspiracy behind the ED’s summons, Sachdeva highlighted a similar situation with CBI summons a few months ago. Despite initial speculation, no arrest has been made, indicating impartiality on the part of investigating agencies.

The BJP president said that Kejriwal’s evasion from the investigation has not only surprised the people of Delhi but the entire country.

He said that during the Delhi Chief Minister’s recent visit to Gujarat, even his party workers reportedly expressed astonishment at his avoidance of the ED inquiry into the liquor scam.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP


