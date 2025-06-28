BJP taking credit for Kejriwal govt’s ideas: Delhi AAP chief

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Delhi, accusing it of hypocrisy and political doublespeak over the ‘Artificial Rain’ project. Delhi state AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the same BJP leaders who once ridiculed Arvind Kejriwal’s scientific plan to use artificial rain to fight pollution are now “shamelessly imitating” the idea to gain political credit.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said that when the Kejriwal government first proposed artificial rain as an emergency measure to tackle Delhi’s toxic winter smog, the BJP not only mocked it as “Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne” but also blocked all administrative permissions. “Despite our plan being backed by experts and aimed at providing immediate relief during peak pollution months like November and December, the Centre never cleared it then. Now that the BJP runs the Delhi government, they have cleared the same project overnight,” he said.

Bharadwaj questioned the timing of the project, pointing out that the new government announced plans for artificial rain in mid-June — ironically during the monsoon season when rainfall was naturally predicted. “When pollution is worst in winter and clouds are scarce, artificial rain makes sense. But what is the logic of spending taxpayers’ money on this in the middle of monsoon,” he questioned.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at CM Rekha Gupta’s government, the AAP leader claimed that the “so-called plan” was hurriedly announced when clouds were already gathering over Delhi. “The weather department predicted rain, clouds were visible, and suddenly, the government declared it would conduct artificial rain in two days. But nature intervened — the clouds passed, the sun came out, and the drama ended. Now when it rains naturally, they’ll claim they made it rain artificially,” he said.

Bharadwaj also accused the BJP of “turning Delhi into a laughing stock,” saying, “This government is acting like a village panchayat — making unplanned statements without scientific basis.”

Advertisement

The senior AAP leader further alleged that the BJP was “manipulating pollution figures” by placing pollution monitoring machines inside forested areas like JNU, IGNOU and the Ridge, far from real urban pollution hot spots. “They are hiding meters inside jungles to show low pollution levels, then boast on TV that pollution is under control. This is the same as showing high GDP figures while people remain unemployed — fake numbers to fool people,” he said.

Highlighting a recent example, Bharadwaj claimed he had shown live on TV how official pollution data contradicted real-time weather apps. “If they really want clean figures, why not keep the pollution meter inside the CM’s office next to an air purifier,” he quipped.

Bharadwaj reiterated that the right time to test artificial rain is in winter when Delhi struggles with toxic smog and zero rainfall. He said that by ignoring scientific advice and using the idea for monsoon optics, the BJP was trying to “pocket commissions” or grab cheap publicity while misleading citizens about genuine pollution solutions.

Calling the move the “biggest proof” that the BJP has no original ideas for pollution control, Bharadwaj concluded, “First they mock, then they copy, then they take credit. The people of Delhi can see through this drama.”