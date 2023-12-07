BJP targets AAP for 'corruption' in Flood Dept

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 6

The BJP launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, with party president Virendra Sachdeva alleging multiple instances of corruption within the Flood Department of the Delhi Government.

The alleged accusations targeted four key issues, including a contract for drain repair and painting work during the G20 summit. Despite tenders being issued and payments made on September 11, no visible ground work has been initiated, raising concerns about utilisation of funds.

Another controversial matter highlighted was road construction in Tikri village of Narela Assembly under the Chief Minister Road Reconstruction Scheme, which allegedly shows no progress on the roads.

Sachdeva accused the government of creating a fake location under the name of Lal Dora in Siraspur village, which does not exist. Three contracts were allegedly granted for work on this non-existent location, sparking suspicions of funds being allocated for work only on paper, he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP