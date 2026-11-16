The BJP on Monday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of allowing a foreign national to question India’s democratic mandate at an event in Telangana, alleging that he had endorsed remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the platform, which was meant to strengthen India and Telangana, was instead used to spread hatred against Modi and sow seeds of instability.

Bhatia was referring to remarks by Giacomo Filibeck, secretary-general of the Party of European Socialists, who reportedly raised the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” at the event.

Questioning Gandhi’s response, Bhatia alleged that the Congress leader neither objected to Filibeck’s comments nor reminded him that India’s internal political matters were for its people to decide.

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“Rahul Gandhi clapped with a smile on his face; he laughed,” Bhatia alleged, claiming that the Opposition leader’s reaction had hurt Indians and undermined the country’s sovereignty and democratic institutions.

The BJP spokesperson also accused Gandhi of being driven by his opposition to the Prime Minister, claiming that his frustration stemmed from repeated electoral defeats.

Bhatia further alleged that Gandhi’s sole objective was to defame India.