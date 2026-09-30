BJP tasks Delhi leaders with specific roles under Punjab poll strategy

The BJP has begun building its Punjab election strategy around leaders from Delhi, with the party assigning them specific roles to strengthen its challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and former co-in charge Alka Gurjar have been appointed co-in charges for Punjab. Sachdeva led the BJP when it returned to power in Delhi after 27 years. During that campaign, he had targeted the then AAP government over the excise policy and alleged irregularities in various departments.

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He had also mobilised Delhi residents, particularly women, against opening liquor shops in residential areas. His role in Punjab now comes as the BJP steps up its campaign against the AAP over the drug problem, with protests and other programmes being organised across the state.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has already joined some of these programmes.

The BJP is also drawing on leaders with links to different sections of Punjab's electorate. Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, who is based in Delhi, is expected to have an important role in election management. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and former minister and MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely are working to connect with Sikh voters.

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For the Purvanchali electorate living in Punjab, the BJP has assigned MP Manoj Tiwari, who has already addressed several public meetings there.

The deployment shows how the BJP is spreading its Delhi-based political network across Punjab, with leaders being given distinct voter and campaign responsibilities. Congress leaders are also expected to enter the campaign in the coming period.