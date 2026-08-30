DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 'BJP thinks it is bigger than RSS; should listen to Mohan Bhagwat': CJP founder Dipke

'BJP thinks it is bigger than RSS; should listen to Mohan Bhagwat': CJP founder Dipke

Bhagwat had earlier said that the protesting Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals

article_Author
PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), Updated At : 08:11 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. file
Advertisement

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said that the BJP thinks that it has become bigger than the RSS, but it should pay heed to what Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has been saying.

Advertisement

He was replying to a reporter's question about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief's statement in New York that if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu.

Advertisement

''I have been saying this from the beginning that the BJP should listen to Mohan Bhagwat. After being in power for 12 years and having so many agencies in its hands, BJP is thinking that it has grown bigger than the RSS," the CJP leader said.

Advertisement

Bhagwat had earlier said that the protesting Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals, he said.

"But the PM (Narendra Modi) came up with a new word, 'Dimagi Naxal'. It clearly shows that the PM is not listening to Mohan Bhagwat,'' Dipke said.

Advertisement

While the RSS chief talks about inclusivity and not disrespecting children, the PM uses such words, he said, adding that "this doesn't look good." "They should at least listen to Mohan Bhagwat who is their mentor... they (BJP) are in power because of the RSS,'' Dipke added.

Asked about activist Sonam Wangchuk's statement in an interview to a YouTube channel that in his assessment the CJP leaders have political ambition, Dipke said the statement was being distorted.

"He was asked whether Sourav (Das) and Ashutosh (Ranka) are having any ambitions. Wangchuk said that we are talented and good leaders and have not been corrupt till now. We have run the agitation honestly.

''He has spoken good things about us," Dipke said.

Wangchuk was later asked what would happen in future, but nobody can predict what a person would do in future, Dipke said.

"Even I cannot tell. I tell people repeatedly not to have blind faith in anyone because we do not know, there is no guarantee what any person will do in future," he said.

Notably, Wangchuk asserted in the interview that it was not to wrong to have a political ambition.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts