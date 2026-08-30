'BJP thinks it is bigger than RSS; should listen to Mohan Bhagwat': CJP founder Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said that the BJP thinks that it has become bigger than the RSS, but it should pay heed to what Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has been saying.

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He was replying to a reporter's question about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief's statement in New York that if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu.

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''I have been saying this from the beginning that the BJP should listen to Mohan Bhagwat. After being in power for 12 years and having so many agencies in its hands, BJP is thinking that it has grown bigger than the RSS," the CJP leader said.

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Bhagwat had earlier said that the protesting Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals, he said.

"But the PM (Narendra Modi) came up with a new word, 'Dimagi Naxal'. It clearly shows that the PM is not listening to Mohan Bhagwat,'' Dipke said.

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While the RSS chief talks about inclusivity and not disrespecting children, the PM uses such words, he said, adding that "this doesn't look good." "They should at least listen to Mohan Bhagwat who is their mentor... they (BJP) are in power because of the RSS,'' Dipke added.

Asked about activist Sonam Wangchuk's statement in an interview to a YouTube channel that in his assessment the CJP leaders have political ambition, Dipke said the statement was being distorted.

"He was asked whether Sourav (Das) and Ashutosh (Ranka) are having any ambitions. Wangchuk said that we are talented and good leaders and have not been corrupt till now. We have run the agitation honestly.

''He has spoken good things about us," Dipke said.

Wangchuk was later asked what would happen in future, but nobody can predict what a person would do in future, Dipke said.

"Even I cannot tell. I tell people repeatedly not to have blind faith in anyone because we do not know, there is no guarantee what any person will do in future," he said.

Notably, Wangchuk asserted in the interview that it was not to wrong to have a political ambition.