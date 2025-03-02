BJP to begin registration for Rs 2,500 monthly aid scheme on March 8

The registration process for providing Rs 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections by the BJP government in Delhi will begin on March 8, party MP Manoj Tiwari said on Sunday.

In its Delhi Assembly election manifesto, the BJP promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, once it came to power in Delhi.

Tiwari, on the side-lines of an event, told PTI Videos, "We are beginning registrations for the provision of Rs 2,500 to poor women in Delhi from March 8. A list of beneficiaries will be prepared. The entire process will be completed in one-and-a-half month, he said, appealing to women to register for the scheme.

Advertisement

AAP had criticised the BJP government for not approving the scheme in its first Cabinet meeting, as promised by the Prime Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed that the previous AAP government left behind "empty coffers" for the new BJP regime, while assuring that all the promises made by the party to the people would be fulfilled.

Advertisement

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, in a statement, reminded the BJP of its promises made to the people before coming to power. "Before the elections, BJP had promised that every woman in Delhi would receive Rs 2,500 in their accounts by March 8. The party had also assured that LPG cylinders would be provided at Rs 500, and every household would receive a free cylinder on Holi and Diwali. CM Gupta should start working on fulfilling these promises," she said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP leaders have become unemployed after the defeat of their party in the Delhi Assembly elections and are creating "fictitious" issues. The BJP is determined to fulfil all the promises made in its manifesto, he asserted.