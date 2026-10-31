BJP to hold protest march against Congress rally

The Delhi BJP will hold a protest march in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar on November 1, along with members of Sikh community organisations, against the Congress rally scheduled in the Capital on the same day. The BJP has accused the Congress of hurting Sikh sentiments by choosing the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for the event.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said the march was being organised at the request of Sikh families, community members and institutions affected by the 1984 violence. The protest will be led by party national president Nitin Nabin. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lead the march, which the party expects to be attended by thousands of Sikh community members.

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Malhotra said the Sikh community wanted the Congress to apologise for the killings of Sikhs during the 1984 riots before attempting to politically relaunch Rahul Gandhi through its November 1 rally.

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He said the period from October 31 to November 3 remained a dark chapter in the country’s history and the collective memory of the Sikh community. Alleging that Congress workers were responsible for the massacre, looting and burning of Sikh homes and shops, he said the decision to hold a rally on November 1 had hurt community sentiments.

Malhotra said Sikh leaders and office-bearers of community institutions had been meeting BJP leaders over the past 10 days to seek support for raising their concerns.

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He also criticised the Congress for holding a major rally during Diwali week, claiming that traders feared business losses due to traffic congestion caused by vehicles arriving from outside Delhi. Malhotra further referred to pollution-control restrictions scheduled to come into force in Delhi from November 1, under which vehicles below BS-VI emission standards coming from outside the city will be restricted.