The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to celebrate the party’s foundation day on April 6 with a series of events across the city. Flag hoisting and floral tribute ceremonies will be held in all 14 organisational districts as well as at the party’s state office. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the day would be dedicated to honouring those who had played a significant role in Delhi’s political journey.

The main programme will begin at 9 am at the BJP’s party office, where Sachdeva, accompanied by BJP MPs and senior office-bearers, will hoist the party flag. The ceremony will be followed by floral tributes and distribution of sweets.

Later in the day, senior party leaders will participate in celebrations across different districts.

Advertisement

State co-incharge Alka Gurjar will be present in West Delhi while Sachdeva will attend the programme in Shahdara.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra will take part in Mayur Vihar and organisation secretary Pawan Rana will join the event in New Shahdara.

Advertisement

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sahrawat, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj will participate in events in the Northeast, Northwest, Najafgarh, South Delhi and Karol Bagh districts, respectively.

Other leaders such as Praveen Khandelwal, Vishnu Mittal, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Sarika Jain, and Naresh Vashisth will be attending programmes in districts such as Chandni Chowk, Keshavpuram, New Delhi, Mehrauli and Outer Delhi.

Speaking ahead of the foundation day, Sachdeva said, “The BJP is not just a political party, it is a movement committed to the nation’s welfare. For the past 45 years, we have been working to counter anti-national forces and contribute to the development of the country.”

He added that India was gaining global recognition for its ideas and vision, and the BJP continued to play a key role in shaping this journey. The party’s foundation day events in Delhi were expected to see enthusiastic participation from party workers and supporters across the city.