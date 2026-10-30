BJP to move women’s panel over graphic ‘insulting’ CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi BJP on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of insulting women by sharing a graphic depicting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta carrying a basket of liquor bottles on her head. It said it would file a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the graphic, shared on social media on Karva Chauth, carried the slogan “Har Har Rekha, Ghar Ghar Theka”. He demanded that AAP remove the post and issue a public apology. Kapoor also objected to the use of a reputed news channel’s logo in the graphic, alleging that it could mislead people and undermine the credibility of the media. Accusing AAP of using the liquor policy issue to target the Chief Minister, he said the party was mocking Gupta over a policy introduced during its own tenure in Delhi. Kapoor said the BJP would approach the Delhi Commission for Women and seek an investigation into the matter.

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