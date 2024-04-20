BJP to wow voters with nukkad nataks, flashmobs, magic

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise nukkad nataks, flashmobs and magic shows for the Lok Sabha election campaign in the capital.

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP unit president, watched a trial of nukkad nataks along with election steering committee chief Ajay Mahavar, deputy chief Yogita Singh, and Gajendra Yadav, media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and Vikram Mittal, and several party officials. Anuj Sharma, chief member of the BJP cultural committee, was also present on the occasion.

Sachdeva said, “Along with nukad nataks, puppet shows, magic shows, poetry recitals, music bands and flashmobs will be organised to bring beneficial schemes and achievements of the Narendra Modi government before the public. These will also expose corruption and misrule of the Arvind Kejriwal government.”

He said, “Street plays influence every section of society. Since Delhi is a cosmopolitan city, this time some shows in English and regional languages will be included in the campaign which will commence on May 1 in the presence of senior party leaders.”

Sachdeva further said that prior to this, on Sunday at the IGI Stadium in Delhi, the BJP would be organising a grand event through Mandir Prakoshth, in which devotional singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi would perform and convey the message of a developed India.

Anuj Sharma said, “As many as 163 teams trained by the National School of Drama, including many artistes associated with Ram Leela, will present over 8,000 shows of street plays in Delhi between May 1 and May 23. These shows will primarily focus on taking the party’s message to people in major markets, as well as in unauthorised colonies, slums and villages.”

