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Home / Delhi / BJP urges parties to avoid protests during Chhath

BJP urges parties to avoid protests during Chhath

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra reviews preparations at ITO Chhath Ghat in New Delhi on Monday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra on Monday appealed to all political parties to refrain from holding protests in the national capital from November 14 to 16 during Chhath Mahaparv, saying demonstrations could cause inconvenience to women observing the fast.

Malhotra made the appeal during an inspection of preparations for Chhath celebrations at Haathi Ghat near ITO in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency, along with Delhi Government Chief Spokesperson and MLA Abhay Verma.

He directed officials to ensure that preparations at all Chhath ghats across the city, particularly in East Delhi, were completed by the evening of November 13. Officials from the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation were also present during the inspection.

Malhotra said cleanliness was particularly important during Chhath, a festival associated with faith and the worship of nature. He added that the Delhi Government had expedited preparations for the celebrations.

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He also announced that workers from the BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha, Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha would be deployed as volunteers at Chhath ghats across the city to assist devotees.

Verma said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was personally monitoring preparations and ensuring that devotees were provided with the necessary facilities.

“Our effort will be to ensure that all ghats in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency emerge as model ghats this time,” he said.

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