BJP using ED, CBI, ACB to target Opposition leaders before Punjab elections: AAP

Reacting to the arrest of Punjab’s co-in-charge Satyendar Jain, the AAP on Tuesday called it a political vendetta of the BJP against party leaders before the Punjab elections.

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Taking to X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "The BJP has once again got Satyendra Jain arrested. Everyone remembers how these people put him in jail some time ago and how badly he was treated there. The previous case was also fake, and this case too will be proven fake."

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Calling it a dictatorship, the AAP chief added, "How long will this dictatorship of the BJP continue? They jail whoever they want by leveling false allegations. Their lies will be exposed before the country once again, but who will compensate for the time spent in jail and the mental torture?"

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The BJP’s pot of sins is now full. No matter how much dictatorship they resort to, the end of the Modi government is certain now. The entire party and the people of the country stand firmly with Satyendra Jain, he mentioned.

Echoing similarly, Manish Sisodia said, Right before the Punjab elections, Punjab’s Co-incharge Satyendra Jain has been arrested.

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"Earlier too, they kept him in jail for two and a half years in a fake case, and now again another fake case. Cornered over issues ranging from the GenZ movement to the alleged donation scam in the Ram Temple and E20, the BJP has once again resorted to its old election tactic of using ED-ACB-CBI," Sisodia added.

Similarly, former Delhi chief minister Atishi also took to X and wrote, "The arrest of Satyendra Jain is yet another example of the BJP’s political vendetta. He was earlier trapped in a false case and sent to jail, and now the same story is being repeated once again."

Blinded by the arrogance of power, the BJP has perhaps forgotten that there is a limit to lies and oppression, the post added.

"Today, government machinery can be used to intimidate someone, but the truth cannot be suppressed forever. This is not just Satyendra Jain's fight. This is the fight of every person who stands against the misuse of power. AAP stands firmly with him," Atishi mentioned.