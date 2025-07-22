DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / BJP using probe agencies to crush Oppn: Atishi

BJP using probe agencies to crush Oppn: Atishi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi on Monday claimed that the ED arrested AAP leaders in the alleged liquor scam, but no money has been recovered by the probe agency till date.

Advertisement

She said, “Today, the Supreme Court made very sharp observations against the ED. The court directly asked why the ED is becoming a political weapon and why it is being used for political battles.” Explaining the Karnataka case, she said, “The ED issued summons to Karnataka CM’s wife. When those summons were challenged, the Karnataka HC quashed them. Despite that, the ED still went to the Supreme Court against the HC order.”

Referring to earlier criticisms by the SC, she said, “This is not the first instance where the SC has come down heavily on Central agencies. When the SC granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal, it had made equally sharp remarks, comparing these agencies to a ‘caged parrot’, stating his arrest was driven by political malice. Time and again, the SC has expressed concerns over the ED and CBI being used for political purposes.”

Advertisement

She said, “If we look at the record of ED and CBI over the past few years, there is a clear pattern. Sanjay Singh was arrested, followed by several other leaders. Yet, the agencies have failed to produce any proceeds of crime. The same was done with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and with the entire RJD leadership before the Bihar elections. The BJP’s Centre’s is running a deliberate conspiracy, using ED to file cases against every opposition leader and harass them one after the other.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts