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Home / Delhi / BJP using underground pipeline to create artificial Yamuna: AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj

BJP using underground pipeline to create artificial Yamuna: AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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The AAP on Friday accused the BJP-led Delhi Government of creating an artificial stretch of the Yamuna at Vasudev Ghat for Chhath Mahaparv, alleging that water was being supplied through an underground pipeline connected to the main water supply line.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video on social media, claiming that the government had concealed a smaller pipeline beneath the ground and artificial grass to fill the artificial water body at the ghat.

Alleging that the BJP government was repeating last year’s exercise, Bharadwaj questioned why drinking water was being used if the government had succeeded in cleaning the Yamuna.

“Just like last year, the BJP government is once again making false claims that it has cleaned the Yamuna. If the Yamuna has been cleaned, then why does the BJP government need to use drinking water, and that too through a pipeline concealed underground?” he said.

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In the video, Bharadwaj pointed to a Delhi Jal Board pipeline and claimed that the ground around it had been excavated and later covered up. He alleged that a smaller pipe had been connected to the main pipeline and buried underground, with artificial grass laid over the excavated portion to conceal the work.

He further claimed that the smaller pipeline was supplying water directly to the artificial water body inside Vasudev Ghat.

Recalling last year’s controversy over the creation of an artificial stretch of the Yamuna for Chhath celebrations, Bharadwaj said the BJP government had faced nationwide embarrassment after the AAP exposed the arrangement. He also referred to reports about the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Vasudev Ghat last year, claiming that the visit did not take place after the controversy.

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“The entire country remembers the artificial Yamuna created by the BJP government last year. Despite facing nationwide embarrassment last year, the BJP government has created an artificial Yamuna again this year,” he alleged.

The AAP leader also questioned the alleged concealment of the pipeline, comparing the covering of the underground pipe to a bride being hidden behind a veil.

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