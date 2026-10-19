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Home / Delhi / BJP veteran leader LK Advani discharged from Delhi hospital after improvement in health

BJP veteran leader LK Advani discharged from Delhi hospital after improvement in health

Latest update follows the hospital’s October 17 statement that Advani’s condition was stable and he was under close medical observation in the ICU

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:42 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Image credit/PTI File
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Former deputy prime minister and senior BJP leader LK Advani is being discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi on Monday after showing improvement in his health. He was admitted to the hospital on October 16 with a chest infection.

According to a statement issued by the hospital on October 19, Advani was under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant, Neurology, during his hospital stay.

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The statement read, “Mr LK Advani, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on October 16 with a chest infection, is being discharged today. He has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant - Neurology and has shown improvement in his medical status.”

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The latest update follows the hospital’s October 17 statement that Advani’s condition was stable and he was under close medical observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

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