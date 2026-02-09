The AAP today launched an attack on the BJP-led Delhi Government as it completes one year in office.

Addressing the media here, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Exactly one year ago today, the BJP won the Delhi elections through lies, theft and fraud. Everyone saw how Parvesh Verma distributed Rs 1,100 each to women of the New Delhi Assembly constituency at his residence, handed them a five-year card, and promised that they would receive money every month.”

He claimed that the Rekha Gupta Government is celebrating Farziwada (Fraud) Day. “The very first experiment of winning elections on the strength of fraud was carried out in the Delhi laboratory, on which the Congress remained silent. When the experiment was carried out in Maharashtra, the Congress became agitated. When it happened in Bihar, the Congress screamed. Now when the same experiment is happening in Bengal, the Congress is silent again,” he said.

Bharadwaj said, “The question is are Bengal and Delhi not part of the country? Is Congress’s democracy limited only to the places where it contests elections? Where another opposition party is contesting, the Congress is happy if that party loses. The Congress is happy if Arvind Kejriwal loses in Delhi and Mamata Banerjee loses in Bengal. This kind of petty politics should not happen.”

The AAP leader mentioned that on the sacred occasion of Chhath Puja, CM Rekha Gupta created an entirely fake ghat on the banks of the Yamuna. Filtered water was filled into the ghat through pipes so that BJP leaders could conduct photoshoots, while Yamuna flowing nearby witnessed this entire deception, he added.

The former minister alleged that the government also stole the credit of works done under the previous AAP government. “The AAP government had introduced Mohalla buses. Their name was changed to Devi buses. Now who will explain to CM Rekha Gupta that this is the public, and everyone knows everything,” he said.

The BJP’s biggest leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised before the election that Rs 2,500 would be credited to women’s accounts on March 8, 2025, but it has still not been credited, he mentioned.