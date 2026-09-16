BJP won nearly 4,200 seats in Raj civic polls: Harsh Malhotra

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday said the BJP’s victory in the Rajasthan municipal elections reaffirmed people’s faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with nearly 4,200 BJP candidates winning seats in the civic polls.

The election results were announced on Monday, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. Malhotra said Rajasthan had traditionally seen a large number of independent candidates winning municipal elections, but the latest results marked a shift, with voters electing a large number of BJP candidates.

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