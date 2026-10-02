DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / BJP workers hold cleanliness drives at 2,470 locations in Delhi

BJP workers hold cleanliness drives at 2,470 locations in Delhi

The drive was organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his public service

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma duirng the an extensive cleanliness drive on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi Jayani in New Delhi.TRIBUNE PHOTO
Advertisement

BJP workers conducted cleanliness drives at 2,470 locations across all 256 mandals of Delhi on Thursday as part of the “Seva Mera Yogdan – Swachhta Shramdaan” campaign, with the Delhi Chief Minister, BJP president, MPs, ministers, MLAs and councillors participating in the exercise.
Advertisement

The drive was organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his public service. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the cleanliness drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge, while Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra joined the programme in Geeta Colony.

Advertisement

Several MPs, ministers, MLAs, municipal councillors and BJP’s state, district and mandal-level office-bearers also participated in shramdaan at different locations.

Malhotra said cleanliness and public service were central to the campaign and appealed to people to contribute towards keeping Delhi clean. Gupta said thousands of participants had strengthened the resolve for a cleaner Delhi through their participation and urged people to maintain the spirit of collective responsibility.

Advertisement

Separately, the New Delhi Municipal Council organised the “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” mass participation drive at multiple locations under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju participated in a cleanliness and tree plantation drive at Navyug School, Peshwa Road, along with NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi. Students, teachers and local residents also joined the programme.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in a drive at Yashwant Singh Place, Chanakyapuri, along with Coal Ministry Secretary Keshav Chandra and senior officials. Members of market associations and local residents joined the exercise, while Reddy interacted with NDMC sanitation workers.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma inaugurated NDMC’s largest community toilet facility at Jodhpur Mess on Pandara Road. Built at a cost of around Rs 1 crore with the NBCC CSR support on land provided by the NDMC, the facility has separate sections for men and women and includes CCTV cameras and other sanitation and safety provisions.

Verma also participated in a shramdaan programme at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place along with the NDMC team and temple trustees.

A separate cleanliness drive was organised at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri by the NDMC Health Department in association with the Delhi Police and CRPF. Around 120 persons participated, with approximately 300 kg of waste and silt removed from Pt Uma Shankar Dixit Marg, the memorial and adjoining areas.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry also participated in a shramdaan programme at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, while similar activities were organised across the NDMC markets, residential areas, schools, colleges, hospitals, dispensaries, offices and institutional complexes.

The civic body said the campaign was aimed at promoting cleanliness as a continuous civic responsibility rather than a one-day activity.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts