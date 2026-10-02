BJP workers hold cleanliness drives at 2,470 locations in Delhi

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The drive was organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his public service. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the cleanliness drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge, while Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra joined the programme in Geeta Colony.

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Several MPs, ministers, MLAs, municipal councillors and BJP’s state, district and mandal-level office-bearers also participated in shramdaan at different locations.

Malhotra said cleanliness and public service were central to the campaign and appealed to people to contribute towards keeping Delhi clean. Gupta said thousands of participants had strengthened the resolve for a cleaner Delhi through their participation and urged people to maintain the spirit of collective responsibility.

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Separately, the New Delhi Municipal Council organised the “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” mass participation drive at multiple locations under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju participated in a cleanliness and tree plantation drive at Navyug School, Peshwa Road, along with NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi. Students, teachers and local residents also joined the programme.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in a drive at Yashwant Singh Place, Chanakyapuri, along with Coal Ministry Secretary Keshav Chandra and senior officials. Members of market associations and local residents joined the exercise, while Reddy interacted with NDMC sanitation workers.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma inaugurated NDMC’s largest community toilet facility at Jodhpur Mess on Pandara Road. Built at a cost of around Rs 1 crore with the NBCC CSR support on land provided by the NDMC, the facility has separate sections for men and women and includes CCTV cameras and other sanitation and safety provisions.

Verma also participated in a shramdaan programme at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place along with the NDMC team and temple trustees.

A separate cleanliness drive was organised at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri by the NDMC Health Department in association with the Delhi Police and CRPF. Around 120 persons participated, with approximately 300 kg of waste and silt removed from Pt Uma Shankar Dixit Marg, the memorial and adjoining areas.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry also participated in a shramdaan programme at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, while similar activities were organised across the NDMC markets, residential areas, schools, colleges, hospitals, dispensaries, offices and institutional complexes.

The civic body said the campaign was aimed at promoting cleanliness as a continuous civic responsibility rather than a one-day activity.