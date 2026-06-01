BJP workers listen to 138th edition of Mann Ki Baat across Capital

Delhi BJP workers, along with resident welfare associations and local citizen groups, listened to the 134th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at 7,568 booths and locations across the Capital on Sunday, party leaders said.

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Newly appointed Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra attended a listening session in Alipur, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined a programme at the NCUI Auditorium on Sri Aurobindo Marg in Malviya Nagar as part of the “Viksit Malviya Nagar Sankalp Samaroh”.

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Senior BJP leaders, including MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Praveen Khandelwal, outgoing Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and other party functionaries also attended listening sessions across the city.

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Speaking after the programme, Malhotra said Mann Ki Baat had become an important platform through which the Prime Minister directly connects with citizens and highlights inspiring initiatives and achievements from across the country.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks on tackling summer heat, Malhotra said Modi spoke about traditional Indian practices such as consuming aam panna and sattu. He urged people to listen to the programme regularly, saying it offers valuable insights into innovative and positive developments across India.

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At the Malviya Nagar event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to 15 meritorious girl students from economically weaker backgrounds as part of an initiative to promote education and women’s empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said every girl had the right to education and that self-reliance helped build confidence among young women. She said the government was committed to ensuring that no girl’s education suffered because of financial constraints.

The Chief Minister also installed water pots for birds and appealed to residents to provide water for birds and animals at homes, parks and public places during the summer months.

The event was attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, local residents, social workers and students. An exhibition showcasing local development projects was inaugurated, and plans were announced to establish sports and cultural clubs in the constituency.

Gupta said the Delhi Government was working towards the vision of a “Viksit Delhi” by strengthening education, healthcare, infrastructure, the environment and youth development. She added that public participation would be key to achieving inclusive growth.