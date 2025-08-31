BJP workers protest ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM, his mother

Thousands of Delhi BJP workers here on Saturday held a protest over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, during an event in Bihar.

The agitation, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, saw over 10,000 party workers gather at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg before marching towards the Congress Headquarters.

Senior BJP leaders, including National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, National Secretaries Dushyant Gautam and Dr Alka Gurjar, and several MPs and MLAs, joined the demonstration. The protesters broke police barricades and clashed with security forces at the ITO Chowk. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Several leaders and workers suffered injuries during the clash. While Shahdara District president Deepak Gaba was hospitalised with serious injuries, South Delhi District president Maya Bisht suffered a fracture in a finger and Mahila Morcha leader Nivedita Tiwari suffered an injury in her hand.

The march began from Andhra School red light and proceeded towards the Congress office, with workers burning effigies of Rahul Gandhi and raising slogans such as “Rahul Gandhi, wake up! Stop insulting mothers and sisters!” and “India will not tolerate the disrespect of the Prime Minister.”

Addressing the gathering, Virendra Sachdeva accused Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition Bloc of consistently targeting the Prime Minister with personal insults.

Sachdeva described the remarks made in Bihar as an insult not just to Modi’s mother but to millions of women across the country.

Tarun Chugh alleged that the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, had resorted to “undemocratic and indecent” language after repeated electoral defeats.

“The language used in Bihar is undemocratic, and Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress must apologise to the nation. They didn’t even hesitate to insult the late mother of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Dushyant Gautam said the remarks against Modi’s mother had hurt sentiments across India. Former Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and several others also condemned Rahul Gandhi’s comments, accusing the Congress of “bankrupt politics” and “vulgar public conduct.”

The protest ended after the police deployed water cannons and heavy force to stop BJP workers from reaching the Congress office. The BJP leaders announced that the agitation would continue until Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav issue a public apology.