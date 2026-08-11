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Home / Delhi / BJP workers protest outside 22 AAP MLAs’ houses, offices

BJP workers protest outside 22 AAP MLAs’ houses, offices

Accuse them of boycotting Delhi Lakshmi Yojana in Assembly

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra. File
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The Delhi BJP on Monday staged protests outside the residences and offices of 22 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs across the city, accusing them of boycotting the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana in the Assembly.

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The protests were organised as part of a programme planned by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and coordinated by party general secretary Mohan Lal Gihara.

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At the residence of Leader of Opposition and Kalkaji MLA Atishi, BJP workers staged a protest led by Delhi BJP general secretary Yogita Singh, Minister Naresh Vashisht and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

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The BJP leaders alleged that Atishi had remained absent from the Assembly and had been travelling in Goa for several months. They also criticised her for allowing her party to oppose the scheme despite being a woman.

Similar protests were held against AAP MLAs in different parts of Delhi, with BJP leaders, councillors and workers leading demonstrations outside their offices and residences.

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The BJP targeted MLAs, including Kuldeep Kumar (Kondli), Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed (Seelampur), Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri), Gopal Rai (Babarpur), Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh), Prem Chauhan (Deoli), Sahi Ram Pehalwan (Tughlakabad), Punardeep Singh Sahni (Chandni Chowk), Surendra Kumar (Gokulpur), Pravesh Ratna (Patel Nagar), Ajay Dutt (Ambedkar Nagar), Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar), Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Aaley Mohammad (Matia Mahal), Mukesh Ahlawat (Sultanpuri), Virendra Kadian (Delhi Cantonment), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur), Anil Jha (Kirari) and Amanatullah Khan (Okhla).

The demonstrations were held under the leadership of various Delhi BJP office-bearers, district presidents, former legislators, councillors and frontal organisation heads.

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