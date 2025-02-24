DT
Home / Delhi / BJP workers tune in to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at over 5K events

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi party president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
BJP workers across Delhi participated in 5,018 booth-level events where they listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat”, on Sunday.

The events were organised as part of the BJP’s outreach initiative to share the PM’s message with party workers and the public.

BJP National President JP Nadda attended a booth-level gathering in Naraina Vihar where he, along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MP Bansuri Swaraj and MLA Umang Bajaj, joined hundreds of party workers and Naraina RWA office-bearers in listening to the Prime Minister’s address.

National spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari and other BJP leaders, including national media co-convener Sanjay Mayukh and state media relations head Vikram Mittal, were also present at the event.

In another part of Delhi, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda participated in a similar event in Kirti Nagar, encouraging party workers to spread the Prime Minister’s message to every household in their areas.

During the programme, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva praised Prime Minister Modi for acknowledging the contributions of Indian scientists, particularly highlighting ISRO’s 100th rocket launch. He noted that this milestone not only showcased India’s technological strength but also demonstrated the country’s commitment to scientific advancements.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also highlighted the PM’s focus on promoting respect for daughters in Indian culture, which, she said, plays an essential role in fostering strong societal values. Gupta affirmed that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Delhi government would continue efforts to increase women’s participation in all areas of society and governance.

