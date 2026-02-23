DT
Home / Delhi / BJP workers tune in to PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

BJP workers tune in to PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Join listening sessions at 1,350 Shakti Kendras across city

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Delhi BJP leaders and workers, along with local residents, listen to the 131st episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme on Sunday.
Delhi BJP leaders and workers, along with local residents, on Sunday listened to the 131st episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at 1,350 Shakti Kendras across the national capital.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, accompanied by Mayur Vihar district president Vijendra Dhama and local party workers, attended the programme at polling booth 38 in the Siddharth Nagar ward.

Members of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj, former Delhi BJP president and MLA Satish Upadhyay and other party leaders also joined the sessions at various locations, including Madangir, Pushp Vihar, Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash, and Jwalapuri.

Speaking to the media, Malhotra highlighted key points from the Prime Minister’s address, including India’s rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technological innovation, showcased recently at the AI Impact Summit. He said, “India is rapidly advancing in technological innovation and realising the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Malhotra also stressed the Prime Minister’s focus on digital security, urging citizens to remain vigilant against cyber fraud during online transactions. On education, he noted that the Prime Minister emphasised that marks alone do not define success. Consistent hard work and self-confidence are the true measures of achievement, sending a motivational message to students preparing for exams.

