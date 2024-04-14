BJP’s Dhankar slams Kejriwal-led govt for ‘lack of development’

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 13

Om Prakash Dhankar, the Delhi BJP’s Lok Sabha election in charge, criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government for its “lack of development” over the past nine years in comparison to the initiatives taken by the Central Government.

Speaking at a press conference after addressing BJP workers here, Dhankar highlighted the apparent alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

“Those who came into politics with the promise of ending corruption of the Congress are now hand in hand with them,” Dhankar stated.

Dhankar further commented on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent statements about running the government from jail, asserting, “Chief Minister Kejriwal won’t be spared from the allegations raised against him through political statements; he will have to answer the questions asked of him in court.”

Regarding privacy concerns in jails, Dhankar pointed to the liquor scam allegations, suggesting that everyone had prior knowledge about the policy, indicating a breach of privacy.

Highlighting the BJP’s support in Delhi, Dhankar said, “The people of Delhi fully support the BJP. We will discuss the work done by the Modi government and also expose the shortcomings and corruption of the Delhi government to the people.”

Dhankar said, “There is a need to save the Constitution from those who talk of running a government from jail.”

