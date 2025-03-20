BJP’s drain inspections publicity stunt: Yadav

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav criticised the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it for “wasting time on inspections” instead of taking concrete action to clean the city’s clogged drains and sewers ahead of the monsoon season. Yadav accused the government of engaging in symbolic visits and meetings without implementing any meaningful steps to address the city’s longstanding drainage and waterlogging issues.

His remarks came after Delhi Lt. Governor, Chief Minister, and the PWD Minister conducted an inspection of drain cleaning efforts as part of their vision for a “cleaner and more developed Delhi.” However, Yadav dismissed the exercise as another publicity stunt, stating that the real test of governance lies in timely and effective execution of policies.

“It has been nearly a month since the BJP took charge in Delhi, yet all the public has seen so far are meetings, directions to officials, and site visits. No real work has been done at the ground level to repair the enormous damage caused to the civic infrastructure due to the corrupt misrule of the Kejriwal government for 11 years and the reckless governance of the BJP in the MCD for 15 years,” Yadav said.

Advertisement

He further pointed out that AAP’s tenure in power saw worsening civic conditions in the city, with waterlogging, overflowing sewers, clogged drains, and tragic deaths due to drowning in flooded streets becoming a regular occurrence. “Back then, BJP failed to raise its voice to stop the suffering of the people. But now, with BJP in power, what is stopping the Rekha Gupta-led government from launching an urgent cleanup drive?” he asked.

Yadav urged the government to launch an emergency pre-monsoon desilting campaign, ensuring that all clogged drains and sewers are cleared at least a month before the rains. He also emphasised the need for prompt silt removal post-desilting to prevent it from flowing back into the drains, rendering the entire effort ineffective.