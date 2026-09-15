BJP’s Mundka MLA, others booked after party worker’s alleged assault

BJP MLA from Mundka Gajender Drall and several others were booked by Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting, hurling casteist abuse against a local party member after the latter’s complaint, officials said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Kanjhawala police station after Sunil Kumar, president of the Kanjhawala BJP mandal, filed a complaint against Drall and others. The allegations have also triggered a political row, prompting the Delhi BJP to seek explanations from both the MLA and the complainant.

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According to the FIR, the accused have been booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction with intent to murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked, police said.

Kumar, in a video circulating on social media, alleged that the MLA had called him to the BJP office on Thursday evening on the pretext of discussing voter lists. He claimed that the MLA, along with other party workers, assaulted him and verbally humiliated him.

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He further alleged that the office was locked from inside, CCTV cameras were switched off and he was held captive overnight. According to Kumar, he was beaten with pipes, sticks and belts during the alleged incident and casteist slurs were hurled at him.

The video purportedly shows Kumar with bruises on various parts of his body.

The Delhi BJP said it had taken cognizance of the incident and was treating the matter seriously. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said the party leadership had issued letters to both the concerned MLA and the mandal president, seeking their explanations before the state disciplinary committee.

“Both parties are free to seek police or legal action if they so wish. The party, meanwhile, will take appropriate disciplinary action as per its organisational rules,” Malhotra said.

According to BJP, Drall and Kumar have been directed to appear before the disciplinary committee at the party headquarters on September 16 at 3 pm and present their respective sides.

The matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee, with further organisational action expected after its report.

The allegations have drawn sharp criticism from the AAP, which demanded Drall’s sacking. AAP MLA from Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar, alleged that a member of the Dalit community had been subjected to brutal violence and questioned the delay in registration of an FIR.

Kuldeep said his party would continue to fight for justice and accountability for the alleged victim.

Police said the allegations were being investigated and further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the probe.