BJP’s policies damaged India’s economy: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Congress criticised the BJP’s regime, citing widening gap between the rich and the poor. The party leaders asserted that it had undermined the principles of equality and social justice.

Congress leader and Former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf criticised the BJP for damaging the country’s economy through its policies.

He discussed the Congress’ Nyay Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office in Rajiv Bhawan on Tuesday. Senior leader Chattar Singh and spokesperson Anuj Attrey were also present on the occasion.

Yusuf said the manifesto, which offers five guarantees with a total of 25 assurances, reflected the sentiments and concerns of the people, as observed by Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

