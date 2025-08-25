DT
Home / Delhi / BJP’s Sachdeva vows complete support for Durga Puja Samitis

BJP’s Sachdeva vows complete support for Durga Puja Samitis

Attends Bhoomi Pujan at Red Fort Ground
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:05 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva attends a religious ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday. ANI
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said Ramleela committees and Durga Puja Samitis were not only preserving India’s cultural heritage but also instilling values among the younger generation. Sachdeva, accompanied by Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, took part in the Bhoomi Pujan of the Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee’s annual Ramleela at the Red Fort Parade Ground.

Later, along with former MP Locket Chatterjee, he addressed a meeting of Durga Puja Samitis organised by the party’s Bengal Cell at the state office.

“Whether it is Ramleela or Durga Puja, both symbolise the victory of truth over falsehood and reflect India’s religious and social greatness,” Sachdeva said, adding that the committees played a vital role in keeping cultural traditions alive.

The meeting was attended by officials of Durga Puja Samitis from across Delhi, along with Bengal Cell leaders including in-charge Tapas Roy, convenor Kishore Tarafdar, co-convenor Arun Mukherjee and Delhi BJP Cell in-charge Ashok Thakur.

Sachdeva assured that the BJP would ensure timely administrative support to all Durga Puja Samitis in the city to facilitate the smooth conduct of festivities.

