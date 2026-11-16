This week witnessed two important political developments. In the first, a top BJP strategist and senior minister claimed the government had enough numbers in Parliament to revive the pending agenda of delimitation and 33 per cent women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

In the second, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party SP (NCP-SP) signalled clear support for the controversial constitution amendment bills which its ally, the Congress, has been vehemently opposing.

Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, a sitting MP from Baramati in Maharashtra and the party’s working president, went as far as to argue that only a superman or a batman can manage present day constituencies, some of which have populations in excess of 40 lakh. She batted for the redressal of this demographic challenge saying her party had, even earlier, indicated support for delimitation when the government had proposed a flat 50 per cent rise in the parliamentary seats across states.

This, she said, was a reasonable proposal and in national interest even as her party awaits a fresh draft of the bill from the government and hopes the assurance of 50 per cent LS seat raise is written into the law, unlike the last time around.

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Sule’s remarks are bound to be closely analysed across the opposition INDIA alliance, with the ruling dispensation having engaged many parties of the bloc barring the Congress.

The principal opposition party has taken a clear stand against the Bills and advocated 33 per cent quota for women within the existing 543 member house. It has also demanded a long freeze on delimitation and an all party meet on the issue. How the Congress reacts to a possible breaking of ranks by NCPSP on the issue remains to be seen.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has meanwhile held consultations on the proposed bills with the representatives of the DMK, Samajwadi Party, YSRCP, NCP, NCPSP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and BJD with a view to facilitating a dialogue and broader consensus in support of the legislation.

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The government now appears ready to call a special session, with a senior minister saying they will have 18 extra votes over and above the two thirds majority of those present and voting required to pass a constitution amendment bill.

Although the winter session of Parliament is looming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is keen on convening a special session before that to pass the Bills that had been defeated in a similar exercise this April due to want of numbers.

As of today, the government is short of 40 MPs in a Lok Sabha with the effective strength of 540 members. It has 320 NDA MPs and needs 360. In the Rajya Sabha, the government has 155 MPs and needs six more for a two-thirds mark.

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The NCPSP, which has 8 MPs, has already expressed positive intent, and all eyes are now on the DMK with 22 MPs, Samajwadi Party with 37 MPs and AIMIM with one MP.

Signals from the government are that it will manage to secure a special majority it needs even though Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh continues to maintain that the NDA’s claim is bluff and bluster.

While time will tell whether that is the case, the ruling BJP is adamant on clearing the agenda close on the heels of a series of youth-led street protests that have challenged the government’s dominance of political narratives.

BJP insiders admit that in the war of perceptions, the party needs to do better. It is here that the government’s urge to pass the 33 per cent women’s quota by raising the strength of Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 fits.

If passed, the agenda, government managers believe, can potentially alter the current landscape and give the Sangh parivar a new poll promise that would appeal to half the Indian electorate.

This, the BJP feels, can dent the reigning negative sentiment and generate fresh energy in favour of the ruling party.

BJP strategists are convinced they must have a go at the delimitation and women’s reservation bills ahead of the seven state cycle in 2027 when Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will witness Assembly elections.

It is for this reason - of the urgency of calling a special session when ready - that the government has not prorogued the Monsoon Session of Parliament which ended on August 13. It has now been 94 days since then and the Congress has been constantly questioning the government for this delay in prorogation.

Reason behind government move is - non-prorogation allows them to call a special session anytime it wants without serving the mandatory 14-day notice required to be served before calling a full session.

The government is now preparing for a special session. Last year, the Winter Session of Parliament was convened on December 1 and rules don’t bind the ruling party on timelines to convene the Winter Session, which can be called anytime within December.

The special session, if convened, will test not just government mettle to muster numbers for a pet agenda, it will equally test the opposition unity.