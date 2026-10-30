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Home / Delhi / BJYM backs Modi govt, targets ‘urban Naxals’

BJYM backs Modi govt, targets ‘urban Naxals’

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI/File
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The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has adopted a political resolution backing the Narendra Modi government’s development agenda for young Indians and calling for a campaign against what it describes as an emerging “urban Naxal” network seeking to influence Generation Z through social media, protests and “cover organisations”.

Centred on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, the resolution credits the Modi government with expanding digital infrastructure, education, entrepreneurship, manufacturing, scientific research and sports opportunities for young people. It cites initiatives such as UPI, direct benefit transfer (DBT), the National Education Policy, PM MUDRA, Startup India, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and Khelo India.

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The resolution warns that technology and social media, while empowering young people, can also be used to spread what the BJYM describes as false narratives and influence public opinion.

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It alleges that anti-national elements, Maoist and communist networks, and foreign forces are attempting to exploit Gen Z movements to create political instability. The document also claims that 429 AI-generated social media accounts operated from Pakistan and more than 100 foreign bots were used to spread fake videos and rapidly increase an Instagram following. It attributes these claims to findings of the Maharashtra cyber cell.

The BJYM further alleges that protests can be deliberately escalated to provoke police action and then portray the response as “state repression”.

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The organisation plans to launch a nationwide awareness campaign in universities, colleges and coaching centres under the theme “Gen Z versus Urban Naxal Toolkit”. It also proposes expanding a “Digital Rashtra Raksha Network” to counter AI bots and fake news.

The resolution invokes BR Ambedkar’s warning against abandoning constitutional methods, arguing that political and social grievances should be addressed through constitutional processes and dialogue.

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