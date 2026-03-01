Black market thrives as LPG shortage triggers panic buying in Capital

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During visits to several residential pockets, residents said they had been running from one gas agency to another trying to secure a refill. Long queues outside agencies and repeated calls to distributors have become a daily routine for many households.

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In the black market, a domestic LPG cylinder is reportedly being sold for up to Rs 6,500, while refills are being offered for Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000, several times higher than the regular price.

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Sellers operate quietly through contacts and references, often conducting illegal refilling in small repair shops or hidden setups.

For many families, especially those who depend entirely on LPG for cooking, the shortage has created serious day-to-day difficulties.

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“We booked our cylinder almost a week ago but it still hasn’t come. On the app it shows delivered, but we never received anything,” said Sunita Sharma, a resident of North West Delhi. “Someone told us we can get a refill from the black market, but the price they asked was more than Rs 3,500. It’s impossible for us to pay that.”

Another resident, Rajesh Kumar, who runs a small food stall, said the situation is affecting his livelihood. “Without gas, I cannot cook food for my customers. Yesterday someone offered to refill the cylinder for Rs 4,000. What choice do we have? Either pay the huge amount or shut down the stall.”

Gas agencies, however, claim that the supply in the system remains adequate and that deliveries are being made as per schedule. Officials say panic buying and multiple bookings by households are putting pressure on the distribution chain.

Despite these assurances, residents say the ground reality is different. Many households are now trying to arrange additional cylinders or alternative cooking arrangements as a precaution.

“There is a lot of confusion,” said Suman, another resident waiting outside a distribution agency. “People are afraid the shortage will get worse. That’s why some are booking extra cylinders or buying from anywhere they can find one.”

The authorities have warned that selling LPG cylinders outside authorised channels is illegal and punishable under the Essential Commodities Act and LPG control regulations. Officials say strict action will be taken against hoarding and black marketing if such cases are reported.

However, residents argue that enforcement alone will not solve the problem unless deliveries become more reliable.

For now, many households in the Capital continue to wait anxiously for their next refill, hoping their booked cylinder will arrive before their kitchen runs out of gas. Until then, the illegal market appears to be thriving on public anxiety and desperation.