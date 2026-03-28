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Home / Delhi / Black pond turtle rescued from Hauz Khas hotel

Black pond turtle rescued from Hauz Khas hotel

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:50 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Following the rescue of a black pond turtle from a hotel in Hauz Khas village, an FIR was registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station under sections 9, 39, 51 of the Wild Animal Protection Act, 1972, on March 26.

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The incident was reported from T-49, Hauz Khas village, where the turtle was allegedly kept in confinement for several months.

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The rescue operation was carried out after an animal rescuer, Ishika, shared credible information. Acting on this input, Sahil Sharma coordinated with volunteers in Delhi and travelled from Punjab. Saurabh posed as a tourist to verify the turtle’s presence.

“After his verification, I alerted the Wildlife Department and the police,” Sharma stated.

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The animal was handed over to wildlife guards for further treatment.

According to Sharma, authorities have booked the building owner, Nand Kishor, in connection with the case.

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