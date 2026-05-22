Blackmail, torture push 29-year-old gang rape victim to suicide

A 20-year-old gang-rape victim allegedly committed suicide due to persistent blackmail and mental torture in a village in Nuh district. The incident has caused a stir in the village. An FIR was registered against four accused and police are investigating the matter.

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According to the police, the accused are residents of the same village as the young woman. The family alleged that the accused gang-raped and filmed the young woman. After this, she was continuously blackmailed with threats of making the video viral. Distressed by the mental pressure and fear of defamation, the young woman allegedly took the extreme step of suicide.

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The deceased’s family filed a complaint with the police against alleged four young men. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at Bichor police station and launched an investigation.

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The incident has sparked widespread anger in the village. The family has demanded strict action against the accused. Police officials said they are investigating every aspect of the case and will arrest the accused soon.

“After the post-mortem conducted by a board of doctors, we handed over the body of the victim to kin today. Four special police teams including a cyber-crime team are investigating. The police are also investigating when the video was made, who accessed it, and how long the blackmailing scheme has been ongoing,” said Inspector Rajbir Singh, SHO of Bichor police station.