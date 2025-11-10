Eight people were killed in a bomb blast in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort here on Monday.

Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital has confirmed that eight people have been brought dead from the site of the blast. Many injured are said to have been taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in the vicinity of the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, a high-level security team has reached the spot of the blast, with several vehicles said to be damaged and several injured being rushed to hospital.

Around 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot by the Delhi Fire Service.

The Ministry of Home has convened a high-level meeting on the blast. Nothing has been ruled out so far. The terror angle is being probed too.

Eyewitnesses at the spot said many were feared dead.